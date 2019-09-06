Keesler Federal promotes Joshua Brown to VP

Keesler Federal Credit Union has promoted Joshua Brown to Vice President of Retail Operations.

Brown will be responsible for the overall management of Branch Operations, the Member Contact Center, and Community Development activities. He also provides leadership and guidance to retail directors and other management staff in order to provide quality service to the credit union membership.

Brown is a veteran of the banking and finance sector and has been employed at Keesler Federal for the past nine years.

Brown graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2012, earning a bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in accounting. He received a master’s degree from American Intercontinental University in 2014 with a degree in business specializing in finance.