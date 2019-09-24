Lewis joins Hattiesburg Clinic Physical Therapy

Danielle Lewis, PT, DPT has joined Hattiesburg Clinic Physical Therapy.
Lewis provides one-on-one physical therapy to patients based on their individual treatment needs and goals. She has special interests in orthopaedics and sports medicine.
Lewis received a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Clinical Exercise Physiology from Mississippi State University in Starkville. She also earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Additionally, she completed a physical therapy internship at Hattiesburg Clinic.
Lewis is board certified by the Mississippi Board of Physical Therapy and is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and the Mississippi Physical Therapy Association.
She said she’s wanted to be a physical therapist since the 6th grade, when she broke her arm.
Additional providers at Hattiesburg Clinic Physical Therapy include Ryan W. Henderson, PT, DPT; Clint Hudson, PT, DPT, SCS; John M. Porter, OT; Jessica Boutwell, PTA; and Chelsea L. Kitchens, PTA.
