Lucas joins Phi Theta Kappa as events specialist

Evonna Lucas has joined Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society as an events specialist.

Lucas will provide service to Phi Theta Kappa’s constituents in support of the Society’s range of events, including meetings and conferences at the regional and international level. Phi Theta Kappa hosts two international conferences each year, and PTK chapters are divided geographically and attend events in their surrounding states and areas.

Prior to joining the Phi Theta Kappa staff, Lucas was the manager of alumni affairs at Mississippi Valley State University. She is a native of Greenwood and holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from MVSU.

Lucas also previously worked at the B.B. King Museum and the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders.