Macon catfish processor plans $17 million expansion that will add 25 jobs

MBJ staff
Superior Catfish is expanding its operations in Macon with a $17 million corporate investment that will create 25 jobs.
Superior Catfish is constructing a 31,500-square-foot addition to its 31,000-square-foot facility to house two new full processing lines, which will accommodate an increase in demand. The company’s customers include Sysco, Performance Food Group, Merchants Foodservice and restaurant chain Penn’s.
The Mississippi Development Authority has provided a $168,000 grant to assist with building improvements and construction costs.
“We really appreciate the role the Mississippi Development Authority played in helping and encouraging us to move forward with this project, Superior Catfish President Fred Johnson said in a release. “This expansion will allow us to process more fish grown by the local farmers and allow us to better serve our existing customers while also allowing us to confidently expand and seek new customers.”
Founded in Macon in 2003, Superior Catfish currently employs 140. The company expects to complete its expansion in October 2020.
