Memorial Hospital at Gulfport expands to Stone County

Dr. Robert “Keith” Partrige, Family Medicine, Howard “Bud” Westbrook, MD, and Rebecca Harris, NP, of Stone County Family Medical Clinic in Wiggins are joining Memorial Hospital at Gulfport as part of Memorial’s expansion of Services.

All three will see patients at the Medical Center location in Wiggins.

Memorial also will add the nursing center in Wiggins as Memorial Stone County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Woodland Village Nursing Center in Diamondhead.

Stone County Hospital will officially become part of Memorial and operate as Memorial Hospital at Stone County effective Nov.1.