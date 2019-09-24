Merit Health Wesley recognizes employees of the month

Merit Health Wesley recognized two individuals who were nominated by their peers as Employee of the Month.
Vickie Harrington, Administrative Assistant in the Outpatient Behavioral Health clinic, was named Non-Clinical Employee of the Month. Harrington has been with the Behavioral Health Clinic for two years.
“Vickie exemplifies compassionate care for our patients demonstrating a positive, supportive attitude both in person and on the phone,” says John Clemmons, Ph.D. “She keenly balances professionalism with compassion in her role here.”
Angela Mizelle, RN, was named Clinical Employee of the Month. Mizelle has serves as a Nurse at Merit Health Medical Group in Leakesville.
“Angela personally strives to make each patient feel like they are the most important person in the clinic,” says Winette Denmark, FNP-BC. “She is an asset to Merit Health Wesley, our clinic and to me.”
Merit Health Wesley congratulates these worthy award winners for their service to the hospital and community.
