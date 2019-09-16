Merit Health Wesley welcomes two physicians

Merit Health Wesley welcomes Deepu Thoppil, M.D., to the Internal Medicine Clinic and Sam Dabit, D.O., to the hospitalist team. Thoppil will be joining the clinic location of Drs. Fletcher and Hyer on campus at 200 West Hospital Drive.

Prior to joining our hospitalist team, he served as a hospitalist at West Jefferson Medical Hospital in Marrero, LA. A New Orleans native, he attended the University of New Orleans. He attended medical school at the Medical University of Warsaw in Warsaw, Poland and the Medical University of Lublin in Lublin, Poland. He was an internal medicine resident at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, where he received the distinction of Resident of the Year for LSU Health Systems.

After graduation from our Graduate Medical Education program, Dr. Sam Dabit will continue his career with Merit Health.

During his residency, Dr. Dabit was awarded Intern of the Year Award, Chief in Rising Award, The Kurt Bruckmeier Award for Outstanding Achievement, Resident of the Year and Internal Medicine Residency Chief. Dr. Dabit graduated from William Carey College of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) in 2016, and is a member of the American College of Physicians (ACP) and the American College of Osteopathic Association (AOA).