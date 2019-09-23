Midwest Big Lift, Inc. joins Taylor Machine Works as a dealer

Taylor Machine Works, Inc. and Taylor Sudden Service, Inc. have announced a new authorized dealer. Midwest Big Lift, Inc., located in St. Louis, Missouri, has now joined the Taylor and Sudden Service, Inc. dealer network.
Hal Nowell, Director of Sales, stated, “We are excited to welcome Midwest Big Lift, Inc. to the ‘Big Red’ team of dealers. Taylor customers can rest assured that taking care of our customers is always priority ONE.” Midwest Big Lift and the new members of The Big Red Team are in place to build the Taylor relationship for the areas of Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas.
Midwest Big Lift, Inc. is one of the largest Taylor equipment dealers in the Midwest providing Taylor lift truck sales, and an extensive rental fleet for all your material handling needs. Their service and parts support are backed by the Taylor Sudden Service nationwide team that provides quick response, 24/7 service and support that stands behind every Taylor truck in operation today.
