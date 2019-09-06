Mississippi Association of Health Underwriters announces president

The Mississippi Association of Health Underwriters has installed Dennis Mobley as President for the 2019-20 Association Year. MAHU was chartered in 1981, and “Health Underwriters” represents several thousand Insurance Agents and Health Insurance Industry personnel throughout Mississippi with chapters in Jackson, Northeast MS, and South MS. Mobley is the 32nd President in MAHU history and comes from a long-standing background in the business, starting with his mom and business partner, Sandra Mobley, in 2004. In his 15th year, he has made the transition from service to sales to leading the Agency (Mobley Group), keeping the quality and service-oriented approach of its roots. He is married to Madeline, they live in Madison, and have 2 boys, Sidney and Christopher. Mobley does well as he coaches their baseball games to stay on the good-side of the umpires. His passion sometimes overtakes his reason.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info