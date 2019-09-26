Mississippi confirms its 1st death connected to vaping

The Mississippi State Department of Health is confirming Mississippi’s first death related to vaping.
The department says in a news release Thursday the person was younger than 30, but it did not give the person’s name, hometown or other identifying information.
The release says Mississippi has four identified cases of serious lung injury related to vaping, all in people between 18 and 34 years old.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 500 confirmed and probable cases of lung illnesses and several deaths nationwide have been attributed to vaping.
The CDC hasn’t identified a common product or ingredient responsible for the illnesses.
