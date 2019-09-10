Mississippi gov signs extradition warrant in Walmart killing

Mississippi’s governor has signed an extradition warrant for the 39-year-old man accused of killing two managers at a Walmart and then setting a fire there.
WMC-TV of Memphis, Tennessee, reported Monday that Gov. Phil Bryant signed the warrant for arrest of Martez Abram, who is fighting extradition from Shelby County. He was hospitalized in Memphis after being shot by police in the Mississippi suburb of Southaven.
Officials in Southaven say the warrant also needs the signature of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to get Abram back to Mississippi.
Abram’s next hearing is set for Sept. 13. He’s charged with murder in the shooting of 40-year-old Anthony Brown and 38-year-old Brandon Gales on July 30.
Authorities have said Abram was suspended from his job at the Walmart the day before the shootings.
