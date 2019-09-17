Mississippi Main Street hires Jennifer Prather

The Mississippi Main Street Association has hired Jennifer Prather of Starkville as the new Director of Community Development for the statewide organization.

Prather has served as the Director of Main Street and Tourism for The Greater Starkville Development Partnership since 2017 and has also served as the interim Chief Executive Officer for the past year. As director, Prather has focused on the development and implementation of programs and campaigns to establish and promote Starkville as a premier destination in the state of Mississippi.

As the MMSA Director of Community Development, Prather will serve as the direct liaison between MMSA and 53 member communities, coordinating and supervising all Main Street member organizations and working with each community on their program service needs.

An Olive Branch native, Prather attended Mississippi State University and began her career with the Partnership in 2005. After later working in the MSU Office of Admissions and Scholarships, and then the Global Leadership Continuum at MSU, Prather ventured back to the Partnership as the Special Events and Projects Coordinator in 2013.

Prather has served on the executive boards of both Starkville Young Professionals and the Starkville chapter of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi.

Prather currently serves on the board of directors for the Mississippi Tourism Association and was named a “Rising Star Under 35” professional in 2018 by the Starkville Daily News.

Prather will be based in Starkville but traveling the entire state with her new position.