MISSISSIPPI PROFILES — Pinpoint Commercial Real Estate

Recently, I had an opportunity to visit with Sam Cox, President of Pinpoint Commercial Real Estate, and learn about his firm. Sam and his father, Perry Cox, are partners in the venture, and Sam told me that they make a great team.

“We understand each other very well,” he said. “And that’s vital in any partnership.”

Sam grew up in Madison, attended St. Andrews and Jackson Prep, then majored in Geological Engineering at Ole Miss.

“My goal then was to build a career in the oil and gas,” he told me. “Unfortunately, just about the time I graduated, the bottom fell out of the oil business and jobs became very scarce.”

Rethinking his options, Sam enrolled at Millsaps and obtained his MBA there before deciding to work in commercial real estate. In April of this year, he and his father decided to form Pinpoint.

Like many folks I’ve known through the years in Mississippi, Sam readily took to the entrepreneurial path, and has had strong success in the initial stages of business development.

“My father had some great contacts, and we worked to expand those in building a portfolio of clients,” Sam said. “We’re working hard to expand that portfolio.”

Among other positive trends, Pinpoint has scored a relationship with Hertz Investment Group, which has earned them the leasing rights for Regions Plaza, City Center, and River Oaks, representing a large chunk of commercial space.

“I’m also doing site selection work for a number of national franchise companies looking to place locations in the Jackson metro area”, he said. “We’re also doing work for health care investors on a build to suit basis.”

The mission of the firm, as Sam explained it, is to become a market leader in the commercial real estate field, delivering high value services to their clients.

“We want to be the most trusted and admired commercial brokerage in the market,” Sam said. “We believe the way to do that is through building lasting relationships and superior service to every client we serve, whether large or small.”

I asked Sam how they view the current economic climate in the Jackson area and in Mississippi overall.

“This is a strong business environment,” he said. “We’re committed to doing all we can to assist in the revitalization of downtown Jackson, and I think we’re definitely seeing some progress in that regard,” pointing to the emerging residential market in downtown Jackson, among other positive factors.

At the same time, he said that “Madison is truly booming, along with other areas in the Jackson metro area”.

One of the achievements Sam is proud of is their work in securing the headquarters for the new state lottery.

“That’s 16,000 square feet of commercial space at River Oaks”, he said. “That will obviously bring a sizable number of jobs to Flowood and benefit the community.”

I asked him where he sees the business going in the coming 5 years.

“Well, we certainly expect to grow rapidly during that period,” he said. “We expect to build a strong client portfolio, and ultimately, to own income properties of our own that we’ll also manage. And I believe we’ll expand as a trusted site selection source for companies looking to relocate or expand in Mississippi.”

At this point in his career, it seems that Sam has been happily bitten by the entrepreneurial bug.

“It’s definitely a challenging process,” he told me. “There are great days and not so great days, but I know very well that if you don’t take the risk, you’ll never get the rewards.”

