Mississippi receiving federal highway money after floods

Mississippi is receiving $18.6 million from the federal government to repair some highways damaged by flooding.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the funding Tuesday. It is part of an $871.2 million emergency relief package to repair roads and bridges damaged by storms and floods in 39 states and some territories.
Roads in at least eight of Mississippi’s 82 counties were damaged by flooding in December.
Roads in at least 32 counties were damaged by flooding that started in February.
