Mississippi students protest religious program’s time change

News outlets report students at Tylertown High School in Southern Mississippi walked out of class Wednesday and won’t return until their faith-based program First Priority is reinstated to its normal time, during school hours.
Student Tyasia Shackleford says First Priority has existed for 15 years and meets once a month to praise God. Student Kaitlynn Brown says students “want to celebrate God” and the school took that away.
It’s unclear why the program was removed from school hours.
Walthall County School superintendent Wade Carney says all student-led organizations cannot meet during instruction time. He says they can meet before or after school.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info