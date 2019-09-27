Mississippian convicted in plot to kidnap, rape billionaire

A Mississippi man has been convicted in a plot to kidnap and extort a billionaire by filming the billionaire being raped and threatening to share the video online.
News outlets report Victor Mitchell was found guilty Thursday of conspiracy and attempted kidnapping, sexual assault and extortion. The jury recommended Mitchell serve life in prison for conspiring to kidnap a Hattiesburg businessman. He’s set to be sentenced later.
Mitchell and co-conspirators Glen Evans and Howard Cameron were arrested in November 2016. Cameron got a reduced sentence of 12 years in prison on similar charges in exchange for his testimony.
Mitchell testified that he had hired a man to haul work site materials. That man testified the job was code for kidnapping the businessman and that he notified and worked with police.
