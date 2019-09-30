Most of a human skeleton found on a Mississippi roof

Police say most of an adult human skeleton has been found on the roof of a building in downtown Biloxi, Mississippi.

Investigators say no foul play is suspected.

Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer tells WLOX-TV that the bones were found Sept. 19 and are being examined by a forensic anthropologist.

Biloxi Police Maj. Chris De Back says officers have investigated cases of people reported as missing and concluded that none match what they know about the remains.