Most of Mississippi corn crop in fair to good condition

Agriculture experts say most of this year’s corn crop in Mississippi is in fair to good condition.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service says in a news release that the state’s farmers planted 35% more acres in corn this year compared to 2018.
Corn planting was delayed by two to three weeks because of heavy rains during the spring. The extension service said when corn can’t be planted at the usual time, farmers often switch to soybeans. But, this year’s market outlook was stronger for corn.
An extension service agricultural economist, Will Maples, said the trade negotiations had a negative effect on soybean prices.
“Mississippi saw about a 35% increase in corn acreage planted this year as compared to last year,” Maples said.
The news release said the state’s corn harvest was slow in August because of a later-maturing crop, but it has gone quickly in September.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates most of Mississippi’s corn crop is in fair to good condition. Just 7% is considered excellent, and 12% is either poor or very poor.
Erick Larson, grain crops agronomist with the extension service, said there have been few instances of lodged corn, or corn knocked over by weather.
Corn fields historically produce about 185 bushels an acre in Mississippi. He said the range this year was about 125 to 250 bushels an acre, depending on drainage, soil texture, seedbed preparation and management.
Frequent, heavy rains caused problems during the growing season. Areas with poor drainage or heavy clay soils retain water longer, and those fields are producing less corn this year.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info