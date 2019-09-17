Mukherjee joins Hattiesburg Clinic

Sourabh Mukherjee, MD, joined Hattiesburg Clinic Vascular Specialists. Mukherjee treats and manages conditions affecting all blood vessels, except for the heart.
He received his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. He completed an internship, residency and fellowship at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.
Mukherjee is board certified in general surgery and vascular surgery by the American Board of Surgery. He is a member of the American Medical Association, American College of Surgeons and Society for Vascular Surgery.
