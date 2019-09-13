New U.S. courthouse design in Greenville approved

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has approved the design concept for the new U.S. Courthouse in Greenville. The building will provide a much-needed new court facility for the Northern District of Mississippi and will stimulate economic development in the community.

Located at the northern edge of Greenville’s historic district on Washington Avenue, the new functional, secure, and modern building will house the United States Fifth Circuit District and Magistrate Courts, the United States Marshals Service, the United States Probation Office, the GSA Public Buildings Service, the United States Attorney’s Office, and trial preparation space for the federal public defender. The new building is designed to be energy efficient and to achieve LEED Gold and SITES Silver sustainability certifications. Construction is planned to start in mid-2020 with completion in 2022.

The project, part of the GSA Design Excellence Program, is led by Jackson, Mississippi-based architectural firm, Duvall Decker Architects. The co-lead designers are Roy T. Decker, FAIA of Duvall Decker and Steve Dumez, FAIA of Eskew Dumez Ripple. Duvall Decker is assisted by a team of consultants including Eskew Dumez Ripple, Dewberry Architects with Michael LeBoeuf, FAIA, Engineering Resource Group, Inc., Walter P. Moore, Newcomb & Boyd, W.L. Burle Engineers, Andropogon, M.A.+ Associates, and Michael Fazio, Ph.D.