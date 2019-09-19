Northrop Grumman announces organization and leadership changes

Northrop Grumman Corporation announces organization changes to its operating sectors to better align the company’s broad portfolio to serve its customers’ needs. There will be four operating sectors: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems. The changes are effective Jan. 1, 2020.

In addition, Patrick M. Antkowiak, corporate vice president and chief strategy and technology officer, and Christopher T. Jones, corporate vice president and president of Technology Services, have announced their intent to retire.

The four operating sectors will be:

Aeronautics Systems, an innovative manned and unmanned air system provider, with a proven track-record of systems engineering, manufacturing excellence and reliability. This sector will be led by Janis Pamiljans, current corporate vice president and president of Aerospace Systems.

Defense Systems, a broad-spectrum provider of critical technology services, sustainment and modernization, including integrated battle command systems, directed energy, tactical weapons and information systems, focused on evolving threats and quick-turn requirements for a wide variety of national security, military and civilian customers. The sector will be led by Mary Petryszyn, current vice president and general manager, Land & Avionics C4ISR, Mission Systems.

Mission Systems, a technology leader in open, cyber-secure, software-defined systems for defense and intelligence applications across multiple domains. This sector will be led by Mark Caylor, current corporate vice president and president of Mission Systems.

Space Systems, a space and launch systems provider serving national security, civil and commercial customers. Blake Larson, current corporate vice president and president of Innovation Systems, will lead the Space Systems sector.

The changes announced are not expected to have a material impact on the company’s 2019 financial results or guidance as updated in July 2019.