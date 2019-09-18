Officer awarded by NRA for fatal shooting sues over job loss

The National Rifle Association’s 2012 national Law Enforcement Officer of the Year has accused his former police department of forcing him to resign.
The Clarion Ledger reports David McCarley filed a federal lawsuit Monday against the police department of Pearl, Mississippi, that asks for reinstatement and full back pay.
The 51-year-old McCarley was recognized by the NRA for killing a gunman who wounded him and killed another officer.
His lawsuit says police Chief Dean Scott forced McCarley to resign on Sept. 19, 2018 by telling him to resign or be fired. It doesn’t include any details about the circumstances.
The lawsuit says McCarley wasn’t given a reason for the demand nor was he given required due process hearings.
Police spokesman Lt. John Chalk says the department can’t comment.
