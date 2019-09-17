Officials say state must review Mississippi lynching plaque

A committee that memorializes lynching victims says a marker in Mississippi is pending state approval on its phrasing, after a county supervisor was uncomfortable with “vague” language.
News outlets report the committee met with Lafayette County supervisors Monday, seeking approval to place a marker memorializing seven lynching victims on the courthouse lawn.
Committee member Gail Stratton told WREG-TV supervisors approved the placing, but some “had discomfort” with the language.
News outlets say the plaque referred to the lynching of a man because he’d spoken about an “alleged” affair with a white woman. The Oxford Eagle reports supervisor Chad McLarty had an issue with what he called “hearsay” on the historical memorial.
Supervisors agreed to approve the plaque so long as the Archives and History Department signed off on its language.
