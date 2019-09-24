Oil cleanup continues after fatal storage tank explosion

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is cleaning up an oil spill that accompanied a deadly explosion on Friday.
Randy Ducksworth Sr. has been identified as the man who died after two storage tanks exploded in Wayne County. WDAM-TV reports an investigation into the cause is ongoing. Powers Fire and Rescue Capt. Lance Chancellor says four other workers were present when the tanks blew up. No other injuries were reported during the explosion or a following fire.
Environmental regulators found Saturday that some oil escaped a containment area. Regulators say water hasn’t been contaminated and cleanup is expected to be complete in a few days.
The site is run by Ridgeland-based Tellus Operating Group, which has oil and gas wells in Louisiana and Mississippi. Ducksworth was a subcontractor.
