Palmer Home adds Craig as Hernando community outreach coordinator

Palmer Home for Children, Mississippi-based leader in providing superior care to children in need, announced its addition of Memory Craig as Hernando Community Outreach Coordinator. In her role, Craig will focus on establishing and growing relationships in the Hernando community to create continued support for the Palmer Home mission.

Craig boasts more than 15 years of experience in nonprofit and volunteer work for organizations like the Young Women’s Club and her family church, Hernando United Methodist Church. For the past six years, she has been involved in IF: Gathering, a non-denominational women’s ministry focused on discipleship.

Originally from Greenville, Craig graduated Mississippi State University with a degree in Marketing. For the past eight years, she and her husband Chism have resided in Hernando with their children Sarah Scott and Charles.