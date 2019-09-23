Palmer Home adds Craig as Hernando community outreach coordinator

Palmer Home for Children, Mississippi-based leader in providing superior care to children in need, announced its addition of Memory Craig as Hernando Community Outreach Coordinator. In her role, Craig will focus on establishing and growing relationships in the Hernando community to create continued support for the Palmer Home mission.
Craig boasts more than 15 years of experience in nonprofit and volunteer work for organizations like the Young Women’s Club and her family church, Hernando United Methodist Church. For the past six years, she has been involved in IF: Gathering, a non-denominational women’s ministry focused on discipleship.
Originally from Greenville, Craig graduated Mississippi State University with a degree in Marketing. For the past eight years, she and her husband Chism have resided in Hernando with their children Sarah Scott and Charles.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info