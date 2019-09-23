Palmer Home taps Larroux as director of development

Palmer Home for Children, a leader in providing superior care to children in need, announced its addition of Jean F. Larroux, III as Director of Development. In his role, Larroux will be responsible for raising operational funds to support Palmer Home’s various service lines; Campus Care, Foster Care, Family Care, also known as Jonah’s Journey, and Transitional Care.

Larroux will work directly with the Jonah’s Journey service line. Jonah’s Journey provides care for the infants of mothers in prison while providing support to mothers while in prison and after release. With reunification as the ultimate goal, Jonah’s Journey certified foster families work to cultivate the bond between the mother and child in their care. Jonah’s Journey has been serving families in the Nashville area since 2007.

Originally hailing from New Orleans, Larroux graduated from Ole Miss and has since earned a Master of Divinity in Missions from Reformed Seminary while planting a church and relief organization on the Mississippi Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina.

Throughout his career, Larroux has worked various roles in advertising, commercial insurance, real estate and most recently as chief operations officer for a large software company in Jackson, Mississippi. He also has served in roles at Independent Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee and the Southwood Presbyterian Church in Hunstville, Alabama.

With an extensive background in nonprofit work and fundraising, Larroux founded Visus Partners, LLC in 2017. The organization aims to raise funds and help churches and nonprofits clarify their mission, vision and philosophy of ministry.

Larroux and his wife Valerie have four children and reside in Brentwood, Tennessee.