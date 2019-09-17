Rademacher listed in Legal Week’s Private Client Global Elite 2019

Butler Snow attorney Kurt G. Rademacher has been listed in Legal Week’s Private Client Global Elite 2019.

Launched in 2017, the Private Client Global Elite list is a highly respected global directory of the world’s top private client and trust disputes talent, as well as rising stars within the industry. Global editorial teams from ALM Media, Legal Week’s publisher, conducted research and analysis for the list.

Rademacher is an experienced professional in international wealth transfer planning. He represents ultra-high net worth families and family-controlled businesses throughout the world on U.S. federal income, gift and estate tax issues and is regularly called upon by media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, the Financial Times and the Economist for expert U.S. tax commentary.

Rademacher is a fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, and a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, the American Bar Association and The Mississippi Bar. He also serves as a firm representative in the Lex Mundi Legal Network. Rademacher received his bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, and his Master of Taxation from the University of Mississippi, his Juris Doctor from the University of Notre Dame and his Master of Laws in Taxation from New York University.

The Elite list honorees will be celebrated at a black-tie gala dinner on Dec. 3 at Clothworkers’ Hall in London.