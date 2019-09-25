Robinson joins Hattiesburg Clinic Memory Center

Brittany L. Robinson, CNP, has joined Hattiesburg Clinic Memory Center, where she is involved with research and care of patients with neurocognitive disorders.
She has a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Alcorn State University in Lorman, Miss., a Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management from American Intercontinental University in Dunwoody, GA, and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala. She is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American Academy of Neurology.
Robinson, who has experience in critical care and mental health, said her goal is to work with patients and their care team to help provide a better quality of life for those living with neurocognitive disorders.
Memory Center’s care team includes Ronald Schwartz, MD, CPI, center director and principal investigator; Kristina Cole, MPH, psychometrist and rater; Robin Reeves, RN, research nurse; Kayleigh Russell, MBA, CCRC, study coordinator; and Julia Starrett, MS, LPC; psychometrist and rater.
