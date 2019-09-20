Rogers named Senior Ag Officer at Peoples Bank

Peoples Bank announced that Doug Rogers, Senior Vice President, has been named Senior Agricultural Officer at the bank. In his new role, Rogers will sit on the bank’s Internal Loan Committee and help develop and set the agri-business lending policies and priorities for the bank.

Working out of the bank’s Collins Office, Rogers is the 2003 Farmer of the Year in Mississippi and won the National Stocker Award in 2006. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree. He later earned his Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi and completed studies at the Mississippi School of Banking, conducted at the University of Mississippi. While there, he was named Top Graduate in 2009.

Rogers is a member of the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association and the America-International Charolais Association and the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.

He and his wife, Melissa, have two children: Tanner and Taylor Ann.