Rush Health Systems and Ochsner Health System announce partnership

Rush Health Systems and Ochsner Health System has announced a strategic partnership designed to enhance local healthcare services through the implementation of the best-in-class electronic health information software, Epic, and Ochsner’s comprehensive telemedicine capabilities. As part of the agreement, Rush will also gain access to Ochsner’s nationally-recognized billing practices and other support services with the goal of delivering a more seamless experience for patients and providers.

Through this strategic partnership, Ochsner will install and implement Epic, an industry-leading electronic health information software, which will improve care coordination, patient registration, scheduling and clinical integration, while streamlining billing. Epic will effectively coordinate care for patients across Rush Health Systems and will allow patients to have better access to their own health information through Epic’s patient portal, MyChart. Through this secure online tool, patients can easily schedule appointments, communicate with their doctors, request prescription refills, and view visit summaries, lab and imaging results from their laptop, tablet or smart phone.

The announcement signifies the next step in a partnership between Rush and Ochsner. In 2018, all seven hospitals within Rush implemented Ochsner’s TeleStroke program, providing expert neurovascular care coverage 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. TeleStroke allows nurses and physicians at Rush facilities to consult immediately with Ochsner vascular neurologists, using telemedicine equipment, to determine the best treatment options for stroke patients. In many cases, this allows patients to receive world-class care close to home.

Together, the organizations will look for additional opportunities to expand telehealth programs at Rush facilities, as well as provide Ochsner’s digital health offerings which could allow Rush patients to manage chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes from the comfort of their own homes.

Over time, the organizations plan to enhance existing and develop new clinical services to meet the healthcare needs of the communities Rush serves.

The arrangement creates a long-term strategic partnership structure between Ochsner and Rush to provide clinical and operational benefits and cost synergies for Rush physicians, community partners, and, most importantly, patients.