Scott Waller joins Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100

Scott Waller, IOM, President and CEO of the Mississippi Economic Council (MEC), has been selected to serve on the Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 (CCC100) by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

He is among 12 chamber executives from across the country to be added to the CCC100, which focuses on leadership, policy, and best practices by identifying emerging issues that impact chambers and their members. The committee is a program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the world’s largest business federation representing the interest of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions.

At MEC, Waller is instrumental in developing public policy initiatives for improving workforce development, education, economic development, transportation, and tax policy. The Shubuta native previously served as Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer of MEC. Before joining MEC in 2006, he spent over 20 years as a newspaper journalist.

A graduate of Mississippi State University, Waller serves on the State Workforce Investment Board and the executive board of the Andrew Jackson Council Boy Scouts of America. Nationally, Waller serves on the Council of State Chambers board of directors, and is chair of the council’s Policy Center. He is also on the Transportation Investment Advocacy Council, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management’s National Board of Trustees.

In 2019, he was named one of Mississippi’s 50 Most Influential leaders, and the Mississippi Business Journal honored him as one of Mississippi’s Top CEOs.