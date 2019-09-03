Seraphim Solar target of lawsuits

By JACK WEATHERLY

Seraphim Solar Manufacturing USA said in October 2018 that it was shutting down to retool and triple its production of photovoltaic panels at its Jackson plant.

At that time, the manufacturer told at least three installers that the panels would be delivered and the installers prepaid for them.

A company spokesman told Pv magazine in October 2018 that it expected to resume production two months later.

But the manufacturer did not deliver on contracts or reimburse prepayments, according to lawsuits filed against it.

Those three pending cases filed by the following installation companies are as follows: IGS Solar v. Seraphim Solar Manufacturing in the Ohio Southern District U.S. Court; Staten Solar Corp.; Staten Solar Corp., Mississippi Southern District U.S. Court, and Spotts Brothers Inc., Pennsylvania Middle District Court.

In another case, Nevada-based Seraphim Solar Holdings (SSH) sued Seraphim Solar Manufacturing and other companies in the California Northern District Court for using the name “Seraphim” in the Americas, claiming it had exclusive right to use that name in the Americas. SSH dropped the case, “without prejudice,” meaning it could be brought back up.

The Jackson plant at 3111 Lawson St. is apparently idle. A call to its number resulted in an “out of service” recording, as it has been for some time.

The plant was hailed as a $50 million, potentially 250-job project in July 2015. Employment stood at about 30 in February 2017.