Sheriff: Daughter fatally stabs father in the back

Authorities in Mississippi say a woman has been accused of fatally stabbing her father in the back during a domestic dispute.
News outlets report 29-year-old Courtney Layne Williams was arrested and charged Tuesday with murder in the death of her father, 53-year-old James Williams.
Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says deputies received a 911 call from a woman on Sunday, saying her father had been stabbed.
Shivers says deputies found James Williams slumped over the steering wheel of a car with two stab wounds to his back. Williams was pronounced dead by a paramedic.
It’s unclear whether Courtney Williams has an attorney who can comment.
