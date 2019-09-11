Songy starts new consulting firm after years with Gov. Bryant

After seven years with Gov. Phil Bryant — the last three-and-a-half as his chief of staff — Joey Songy has begun a strategy and business development firm — Songy LLC.

His insight of years of working with people through government, Songy says outside of politics, partisonship and party, business and government tend to relate to each other in much the same way everywhere and that transparency is the key to it being effective.

“What I will be providing to a relatively small group of companies is strategic advice and business development services,” said Songy, who last day with Bryant office was August 31. “I will be doing a lot of what I have been doing on the inside for so many years — economic development.

“Bringing that to the private sector is something I have thought about for a long time. … From the position that I have had and the way that I have seen the executive branch, and the legislative branch for that matter, I want to be able to help navigate some of those things for companies and businesses.”

While counsel and policy adviser, his portfolio included tax policy, economic development, public finance, revenue, workforce, and technology. He was recently appointed by the White House to the Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee on Trade to represent state and local governments.

With this new business, Songy says he will be more of a strategy and business development advisor to companies — among them, Butler Snow — and their leadership, rather than a lobbyist.

“The distinction being that I will be helping the companies with issues and setting out a process and a strategy for them to do it effectively” Songy said. “We will take the opportunity to work with their legal team and lobbying and government relations team that they already have in place.”

Prior to joining Bryant’s administration, Songy practiced law in Purvis, Mississippi, where he founded the Songy Law Firm. He is on the board of directors for Mississippi EdNet and Mississippi Telehealth Association.

In 2016, Songy received the Top 50 under 40 from the Mississippi Business Journal and the Top 50 award from Mississippi Top 50.

Songy is a 2007 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration.

He earned his law degree in 2010 from the University of Mississippi.

Songy and his wife, Kate, live in Madison and they have one child, Joseph.