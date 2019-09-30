Taj Mahal headlining blues and gospel fest in Mississippi

Grammy-winning guitarist and singer Taj Mahal is headlining a blues and gospel festival in Mississippi, and organizers say he chose the list of performers.
The Mississippi John Hurt Homecoming Festival is Oct. 5 and 6 in rural Carroll County.
Hurt was born in Mississippi in 1893 and started playing guitar as a child. He worked on farms and for the railroad and had a brief recording career before the Depression. He became famous in folk music circles a few years before he died in 1966.
His granddaughter, Mary Frances Hurt-Wright, is president of the Mississippi John Hurt Foundation, which organizes the festival.
She told the Greenwood Commonwealth that Mahal was 19 when he met her grandfather at a folk music festival in Newport, Rhode Island. Hurt became a mentor, teaching Mahal about the music business, “especially as it relates to African Americans to make it in the field.”
She said Mahal became attached to her grandfather.
“Taj, because of his success and the respect he had for my grandfather, he felt he had a need to give back,” Hurt-Wright said. Performing at this year’s homecoming festival is a way to do that, she said.
Hurt-Wright said she did not fully understand and appreciate blues or other types of music when she was growing up. That changed when she became an educator in public schools in Chicago. Now retired, she lives in a suburb of Chicago. She said listening to music is “a healing process.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info