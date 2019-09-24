Taylor International welcomes Rosario Boxx

Taylor International has announced the addition of the new International Business Development Manager. Hal Nowell, Director of Sales remarked, “We are excited to have Rosario “Rose” Boxx join our “Big Red” International team. Rose’s outstanding record and determination as Director of the State of Mississippi’s International Trade and Affairs Office will be a driving force in the future businesses developments of Taylor International.”

Under Boxx’s leadership, the State of Mississippi was awarded the 2016 President of the United States E Award for excellence in export services. Boxx recently retired with 25 years of service from this position with the State of Mississippi.

A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Boxx holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism along with an MBA from Belhaven University. She will reside in Louisville. Boxx and her husband, Tommy, have one son, Alex, who is a student at Mississippi State University.

Taylor International serves and supports Taylor customers outside the United States and Canada in places such as busy ports in South America, Central America, and Southeast Asia to transshipment hubs in the Caribbean Islands to steel mills in Mexico and to oil fields in the Middle East and Africa.