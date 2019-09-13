The 2020 Destination Downtown Conference will be held in Starkville

The Main Street state coordinating programs from Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas are sponsoring the annual Destination Downtown conference, where over 200 Main Street directors, board members, architects, economic developers, planners, and public officials will meet to discuss the revitalization of the states’ downtown areas.
“We are so excited to be able to showcase all the great things going on in Starkville during next year’s Destination Downtown event,” says Thomas Gregory, state coordinator for the Mississippi Main Street Association. “Starkville Main Street has so many wonderful projects to talk about, including their New South Weekend events, the Russell Street corridor improvement project, the downtown Entrepreneurship Center and Idea Shop, as well as many other great things happening in downtown Starkville.”
The conference will take place at The Mill Conference Center, which was designed around Starkville’s historic cotton mill, built in 1902, and located between downtown Starkville and Mississippi State University.
