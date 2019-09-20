Tolleson promoted to Chief Financial Officer at Peoples Bank

Peoples Bank announced that Michael Tolleson has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. In his new capacity, Tolleson will manage the financial strategies and controls of the bank. He will also continue to oversee the bank’s activities as a Certified Development Financial Institution.

Tolleson earned his Bachelors degree from Mississippi College in 1994 and completed studies at the Graduate School of Banking, conducted at Louisiana State University, in 2002.

He began his career at Peoples Bank in 1995. He then worked for a number of years with Community Bank in commercial lending and credit administration. Following his time at Community Bank, he worked for five years as a director of finance and operations at a non-profit before rejoining Peoples Bank in 2016 as a Community Development Officer in Mendenhall.

He and his wife, Neddie Joye, have three sons: Lan, O’Neal and Stroud.