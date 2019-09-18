Tullos joins Hattiesburg Clinic Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

Jessica M. Tullos, DO, joined Hattiesburg Clinic Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine.
Tullos treats a wide range of orthopaedic conditions, from chronic issues to acute injuries. She also provides treatment and management for concussions. She has special practice interests in female athletic health and concussion management.
Tullos received her medical degree from William Carey University – College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg, Miss., and completed an internship at Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino, Calif. She completed her residency in family medicine through the Forrest General Family Medicine Residency Program in Hattiesburg, Miss., and a sports medicine fellowship at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. Tullos is board certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine.
