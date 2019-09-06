Tupelo settles police officer’s discrimination lawsuit

A Mississippi city is settling a discrimination lawsuit filed by a police officer, and attorneys for both sides say the terms of the settlement are confidential.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the Tupelo City Council met behind closed doors Tuesday before approving the deal.
The lawsuit was filed by Sgt. Tiffany Gilleylen, who is African American. The suit said that because of her race and gender, she was passed over for a promotion to lieutenant earlier this year.
Gilleylen’s attorney, Jim Waide, says the city and his client settled the case to their “mutual satisfaction,” but he could not reveal any details.
Waide says Gilleylen is “an outstanding officer” and is “very frustrated by not being able to get ahead in the police department.”
