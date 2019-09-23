Watson named airport director for Stennis International Airport

The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission announced that Chanse Watson has been named Airport Director for the Stennis International Airport. In his role, Watson is responsible for planning, directing, and coordinating activities, construction, maintenance, and operations of airport and spaceport facilities.

Watson has worked in airports and aviation for almost 10 years, most recently having served as Airport Manager of Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales, La.

A Louisiana native, Watson graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management with a minor in Business Administration. Upon graduation, Watson interned for New Orleans International Airport, where he later worked as Airport Operations Supervisor. He also served in the role of Assistant Airport Director for Lakefront Airport from 2015 to 2018.

Watson earned his Private Pilot Certificate in 2005, and has plans to complete his Instrument Rating.