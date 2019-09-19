Williams joins Family Clinic – Purvis

Susan F. Williams, MD has joined Hattiesburg Clinic Family Clinic – Purvis.

As a family medicine physician, Williams provides care for the overall health needs of every member of the family. She has special practice interests in women’s health and emotional well-being.

She received her medical degree from the University of Mississippi in Jackson. She completed an internship and her residency in family medicine at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Williams is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, American Board of Family Medicine, American Medical Association, Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians and Mississippi State Medical Association.