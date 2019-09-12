E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Winners of the 2019 MBJ’s Best of Mississippi poll are announced

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Awards, Best of Mississippi Business, MBJ FEATURE September 12, 2019

Listed  are the Top 3 in each of the 25 Best of Mississippi Business reader poll categories. Those winners were honored on September 12th at Old Capitol Inn in Jackson.

Best Architectural Firm

1. Dean & Dean/Associates Architects

2. Dale Partners Architects

3. Wier Boerner Allin Architecture

 

Best Engineering Firm

1. Neel-Schaffer, Inc.

2. Pickering Firm Inc.

3. Waggoner Engineering Inc.

 

Best General Contractor

1. Copeland & Johns

2. Yates Construction

3. Fountain Construction

 

Best Youth Sports Tourism

1. Madison County

2. Rankin County

3. Hinds County

 

Best Four Year College

1. Mississippi State University

2. University of Mississippi

3. University of Southern Mississippi

 

Best Two Year College

1. Jones County Junior College

2. Holmes Community College

3. Hinds Community College

 

Best Mississippi-based Bank

1. BancorpSouth

2. Trustmark National Bank

3. BankPlus

 

Best MBA Program

1. Mississippi State University

2. University of Mississippi

3. Millsaps College

 

Best Private School (K-12)

1. Jackson Academy

2. Madison Ridgeland Academy

3. Jackson Prep

 

Best Out of State-based Bank

1. Regions

2. Origin Bank

3. Southern Bancorp Inc.

 

Best Credit Union

1. Rivertrust Federal Credit Union

2. Keesler Federal Credit Union

3. Magnolia Federal Credit Union

 

Best Accounting Firm

1. Harper, Rains, Knight & Co., P.A.

2. HORNE LLP

3. GranthamPoole PLLC

 

Best Employment Agency

1. TempStaff Inc.

2. Staffers Inc.

3. Capitol Staffing Inc.

 

Best Hospital

1. St. Dominic Hospital

2. Baptist Health Systems

3. UMMC

 

Best Information Technology Company

1. Business Communications Inc.

2. Pileum Corporation

3. C Spire Business Solutions

 

Best Mobile Phone Provider

1. C Spire

2. AT&T

3. Verizon

 

Best Telecommunication Company

1. AT&T

2. Comcast

3. TEC

 

Best Shopping Center

1. Renaissance at Colony Park

2. Dogwood Festival Market

3. Highland Village

 

Best Casino

1. Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

2. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

3. Pearl River Resort

 

Best Attraction

1. Mississippi Children’s Museum

2. Mississippi Civil Rights Museum – Two Mississippi Museums

3. The Museum of Natural Science

 

Best Hotel

1. Westin Hotel – Jackson

2. Beau Rivage – Biloxi

3. The Alluvian – Greenwood

 

Best Restaurant

1. Koestler Prime – Ridgeland

2. MM Shapley’s – Ridgeland

3. Walker’s Drive-In

 

Best Law Firm (Attorney)

1. Butler Snow LLP

2. Brunini Grantham Grower & Hewes, PLLC

3. Richard Schwartz & Associates

 

Best Commercial Real Estate Firm

1. Mattiace Properties Inc.

T2. Duckworth Realty, Inc. – tie for 2nd

T2 – The Overby Company Inc. – tie for 2nd

3. Coldwell Banker Stewart Realty

 

Best Third Party Administration

1. BancorpSouth Insurance Services Inc.

2. Ross & Yerger Insurance Inc.

3. GranthamPoole PLLC

 

 

