Winners of the 2019 MBJ’s Best of Mississippi poll are announced

Listed are the Top 3 in each of the 25 Best of Mississippi Business reader poll categories. Those winners were honored on September 12th at Old Capitol Inn in Jackson.
Best Architectural Firm
1. Dean & Dean/Associates Architects
2. Dale Partners Architects
3. Wier Boerner Allin Architecture
Best Engineering Firm
1. Neel-Schaffer, Inc.
2. Pickering Firm Inc.
3. Waggoner Engineering Inc.
Best General Contractor
1. Copeland & Johns
2. Yates Construction
3. Fountain Construction
Best Youth Sports Tourism
1. Madison County
2. Rankin County
3. Hinds County
Best Four Year College
1. Mississippi State University
2. University of Mississippi
3. University of Southern Mississippi
Best Two Year College
1. Jones County Junior College
2. Holmes Community College
3. Hinds Community College
Best Mississippi-based Bank
1. BancorpSouth
2. Trustmark National Bank
3. BankPlus
Best MBA Program
1. Mississippi State University
2. University of Mississippi
3. Millsaps College
Best Private School (K-12)
1. Jackson Academy
2. Madison Ridgeland Academy
3. Jackson Prep
Best Out of State-based Bank
1. Regions
2. Origin Bank
3. Southern Bancorp Inc.
Best Credit Union
1. Rivertrust Federal Credit Union
2. Keesler Federal Credit Union
3. Magnolia Federal Credit Union
Best Accounting Firm
1. Harper, Rains, Knight & Co., P.A.
2. HORNE LLP
3. GranthamPoole PLLC
Best Employment Agency
1. TempStaff Inc.
2. Staffers Inc.
3. Capitol Staffing Inc.
Best Hospital
1. St. Dominic Hospital
2. Baptist Health Systems
3. UMMC
Best Information Technology Company
1. Business Communications Inc.
2. Pileum Corporation
3. C Spire Business Solutions
Best Mobile Phone Provider
1. C Spire
2. AT&T
3. Verizon
Best Telecommunication Company
1. AT&T
2. Comcast
3. TEC
Best Shopping Center
1. Renaissance at Colony Park
2. Dogwood Festival Market
3. Highland Village
Best Casino
1. Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
2. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi
3. Pearl River Resort
Best Attraction
1. Mississippi Children’s Museum
2. Mississippi Civil Rights Museum – Two Mississippi Museums
3. The Museum of Natural Science
Best Hotel
1. Westin Hotel – Jackson
2. Beau Rivage – Biloxi
3. The Alluvian – Greenwood
Best Restaurant
1. Koestler Prime – Ridgeland
2. MM Shapley’s – Ridgeland
3. Walker’s Drive-In
Best Law Firm (Attorney)
1. Butler Snow LLP
2. Brunini Grantham Grower & Hewes, PLLC
3. Richard Schwartz & Associates
Best Commercial Real Estate Firm
1. Mattiace Properties Inc.
T2. Duckworth Realty, Inc. – tie for 2nd
T2 – The Overby Company Inc. – tie for 2nd
3. Coldwell Banker Stewart Realty
Best Third Party Administration
1. BancorpSouth Insurance Services Inc.
2. Ross & Yerger Insurance Inc.
3. GranthamPoole PLLC
