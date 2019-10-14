Anderson receives baby-friendly designation

Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian has been designated as a Baby-Friendly facility by Baby-Friendly, USA, Inc., the national authority for the implementation of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative. Anderson joins 580 facilities across the United States that have achieved this honor, 12 of which are in Mississippi.
The Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative is a global program sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to recognize hospitals that offer an optimal level of care for mothers and their babies. Baby-Friendly hospitals educate mothers on the importance of breastfeeding, provide outstanding maternity care, and achieve excellent infant feeding outcomes and mother/baby bonding.
Mississippi’s Baby-Friendly hospitals include Anderson Regional Medical Center, Baptist Memorial Hospital- Desoto, Baptist Memorial Hospital- Golden Triangle, Baptist Memorial Hospital- North Mississippi, Baptist Memorial Hospital- Union County, Forrest General Hospital, King’s Daughters Medical Center, Merit Health Madison, Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Wesley, Merit Health Woman’s Hospital, South Sunflower County Hospital, and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
