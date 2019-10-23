Aussie agri company opens plant in Greenville, will hire 68

Crop protection company Nufarm celebrated the grand opening of the company’s operations in Greenville. The project is a $20 million investment and will create 68 jobs.

“As a predominantly agricultural state, the Nufarm team could not have chosen a better location for its new operations,” Gov. Phil Bryant said in a release. “I know the skilled workforce found in Greenville and Washington County will ensure Nufarm’s success in our state for generations to come.”

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Nufarm is one of the world’s leading crop protection and seeds companies. Nufarm’s products help farmers protect their crops against damage caused by weeds, pests and disease. The company is located in the former Matcor building, which it purchased from the city of Greenville.

Greenville is Nufarm’s first location in Mississippi. The company expects to be fully staffed by 2022.

“The opening of Nufarm Greenville is a milestone for our business,” said Nufarm CEO Greg Hunt. “It broadens our manufacturing footprint, helping to get products to our customers here in the Delta and the whole of North America with greater efficiency, providing flexibility and choice at a time it’s needed most.”

The Mississippi Development Authority provided a $350,000 grant for rail improvements and the Washington County Economic Alliance provided $200,000 to construct a rail line.