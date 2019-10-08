Baker Donelson named to Forbes list

Baker Donelson has been named among America’s Top Trusted Corporate Law Firms by Forbes magazine.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to create its first-ever list of top U.S. corporate law firms. The list indicates which firms are the most recommended in particular practice areas and is the result of survey responses from 2,500 lawyers.

Baker Donelson was one of only 243 firms across the country to be selected for inclusion. The Firm was most recommended in the practice area of tax law.

Forbes selected America’s Top Trusted Corporate Law Firms based on an independent survey from a sample of nearly 100,000 lawyers. Participants were asked to recommend law firms in up to 17 fields of law. Out of the thousands of corporate law firms in the United States, only 243 were recognized.