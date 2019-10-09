Balch & Bingham named to Forbes list

Balch & Bingham LLP has announced its inclusion in the first-ever Forbes 2019 list of “America’s Top Trusted Corporate Law Firms.” Additionally, the firm is one of only 19 law firms nationwide to receive the “most recommended for” designation for banking and financial services.

Balch is one of fewer than 250 law firms, out of the thousands of firms across the U.S. that serve corporate clients, to earn Forbes’ distinction as one of America’s top law firms.

Law firms were selected based on results of an independent survey which included responses from 2,500 in-house and private practice lawyers. Survey participants were asked to recommend law firms in up to 17 fields of law. If a firm received a higher than average number of recommendations for a specific practice area, the firm received a “most recommended for” designation.

Earlier this year, Balch was recognized by BTI Consulting as a leader in best brand standing in its 2019 BTI Brand Elite Report: Client Perceptions of the Best-Branded Law Firms. The rankings are determined by independent interviews with more than 694 corporate counsel and top legal decision makers at the world’s largest and most influential companies. To determine the rankings, clients were asked to name law firms they associate with characteristics driving the selection, consideration and hiring of new law firms, including the role of brand in hiring decisions, client awareness and loyalty and competitiveness.