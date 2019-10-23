Butler Snow named to American Bar Association list

The American Bar Association’s (ABA) Health Law Section has recognized Butler Snow in its Seventh Annual Regional Top 10 Law Firm Recognition list. The firm ranked fifth in the South region, which includes Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

This award individually recognizes the top 10 law firms in each region (Northeast, Southeast and DC, South, Midwest and West) with the highest number of health law lawyer members in the ABA’s Health Law Section as of Aug. 31, 2019.

“We are pleased that the ABA Health Law Section acknowledges our dedication to health law and to our clients,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow.

“The growth that our practice group has experienced over the past several years is allowing us to serve clients across a broader footprint.”