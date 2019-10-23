BXS Insurance’s Boone elected to CIAB Board of Directors

BXS Insurance, Inc. announced that Chris Boone, president of its Property & Casualty practice, was elected to The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers (CIAB) Board of Directors.

The council’s board is comprised of the heads of top brokerage firms who provide strategic direction and guidance around industry initiatives and proactive advocacy for the commercial brokerage industry’s regulatory and compliance matters.

Boone has nearly 35 years of industry experience. BXSI named him president of its Property & Casualty Practice in 2015. In this capacity, he develops and oversees the strategic initiatives to drive property and casualty sales, marketing, placement, and carrier relationships across the BXSI footprint and holdings accounting for approximately $1 billion in premium volume. Boone previously served for nearly 24 years as executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

In addition to his active role with CIAB, he has served four terms as chairman of the Mississippi Windstorm Underwriting Association Board of Directors, as chairman of the National Flood Insurance Producer’s Committee in Washington, D.C. and as the national co-chairman of the American Bankers Insurance Association’s Property & Casualty Best Practices Committee, among other professional association and board assignments.