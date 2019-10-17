Cade Junkin hired at Community Bank

Cade Junkin, a native of Indianola, has joined Community Bank’s Indianola office. Junkin will be a part of the Management Trainee program, which is designed to equip trainees with a basic knowledge of all aspects of banking, as well as, the opportunity to learn alongside experienced Community Bankers.

Junkin, a 2015 graduate of Indianola Academy, completed his Bachelor of Accountancy from the Adkerson School of Accountancy at Mississippi State University in May of 2019.

He is a member of First Baptist Church of Indianola.